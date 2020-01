Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 13:28

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya states that MP Patali Champika Ranawaka's supporters should be arrested for making false complaints to intimidate the youth that was seriously injured in the Rajagiriya accident that took place in 2016, and his friends.

The Leader of the party MP Udaya Gammanpila made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Colombo today.