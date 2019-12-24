Student+arrested+for+killing+a+cat

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 13:32

A 16-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing a neighbour’s pet cat in a house in Maswila, Bandaragama, with a sharp weapon.

The student has surrendered to the police and was subsequently arrested.

A woman in the neighborhood had lodged a complaint with the police stating that the suspect would have assaulted the cat for entering his house.



The police then informed the suspect to come to the police station for an inquiry but it was later revealed that he had left the area with his parents.

However, the student has been released on bail after being produced at the Panadura Magistrate's Court.