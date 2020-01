Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 13:47

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission has requested the public to notify of any missed telephone calls from overseas.

The public is requested to inform the relevant telephone number by sending a SMS to 1700.

Over the past few days, there have been reports of missed calls from overseas telephone numbers.

On some occasions when those calls were returned, there was no response for the call, although there was a charge deducted.