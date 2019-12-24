Update - ARREST WARRANTS ISSUED ON RAJITHA SENARATHNA

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 16:45

Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya issued an arrest warrant on MP Rajitha Senarathna and ordered to produce him before court.

The Attorney General’s coordinating officer and state counsel Nishara Jayarathna stated that the arrest warrant has been issued following the submissions made by the Attorney general and the CID.

The Attorney General has instructed the CID to obtain a warrant and arrest former minister Rajitha Senarathna in connection with the white van media conference.

Earlier, MP Senarathna filed revision anticipatory bail applications as his first such application was rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage scheduled to hear his second bail application on December 30th and issued a notice on the respondents.

At the same time, an overseas travel ban was also issued on MP Senarathna by the court yesterday.

In addition, the two individuals who participated in the so-called white van media conference were arrested and remanded until December 27th.













Update - Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 05.02PM

----------------------------------------------------------

Attorney General instructs CID to arrest MP Rajitha Senaratne

Attorney General's Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nisara Jayaratne stated that Attorney General Dappula de Livera has instructed the Director of the CID to obtain a warrant and arrest Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne.



This is in relation to the investigation of the White Van press conference



