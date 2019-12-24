CHRISTIANS WAITING FOR THE CELEBRATION OF JESUS CHRIST; MIDNIGHT MASS TO BE HELD AT KATUWAPITIYA

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 19:11

Christians around the world are waiting on this Christmas Eve for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow.

Christians in certain countries such as New Zealand are already celebrating Christmas.

The Midnight Mass will be held under the patronage of Pope Francis at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The Midnight Mass in Sri Lanka will be led by the Colombo Archbishop, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at the St Sebastian Church at Katuwapitiya Negombo.

Meanwhile, our correspondents report that Christians throughout the island have been preparing for the great event that commemorates the birth of Christ by organizing carols, decorations and other religious events.

At the same time, the Jaffna Defense Forces Headquarters organized Christmas celebrations in all three languages, Sinhala, Tamil and English.