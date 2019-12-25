Wednesday, 25 December 2019 - 7:51

Christmas celebrated across the world

555

Views

Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated across the world today.



Christian devotees across the country engaged in religious observances in view of Christmas.



The main Christmas mass was held at midnight at the Katuwapitiya Saint Sebastian’s church in Negombo, under the patronage of Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.



Anu Nayaka Thera of the Asgiri Chapter Venerable Wedaruwe Upali Thera in a Christmas message said that the true message of Christmas will be conveyed by promoting peace and religious harmony.









