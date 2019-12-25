Wednesday, 25 December 2019 - 7:56

Will build a society which would treat everyone equally; President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the real meaning of Christmas is to make our lives meaningful and to fill our hearts with love and compassion, while completely eliminating sinful thoughts.



The President in his Christmas message said that we must dedicate ourselves with determination to create a better society where all human beings will be treated equally.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also said that we must uncover the path of spirituality shown by Jesus to the whole world by getting rid of all wrongdoings.



Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has called on Christians to spend this Christmas with a great spirit of solidarity with the poor, the marginalised and especially in deep spiritual solidarity with all those who suffered as a result of the Easter Sunday tragedy.



The Cardinal called on all to make this Christmas a moment of special prayer for true peace, harmony and progress for Sri Lanka.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his Christmas message said that everyone should enjoy the right to follow their religion without keeping room for extremists.



