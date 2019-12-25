HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Cost+of+living+committee+decides+to+reduce+prices+of+all+rice+varieties
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 - 8:02
Cost of living committee decides to reduce prices of all rice varieties
346

Views
The cost of living committee has decided to reduce the price of rice during the festive season in a manner, the decrease will be felt by the people.

Co cabinet spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said that this decision had been taken when the cost of living  committee met for the first time with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the chair at the presidential secretariat yesterday.

Similarly special attention was drawn on providing food items without shortage and at subsidised prices during the festive season.

A group of MPs and Ministers including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa too participated in the discussion.


 



Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
A VOICE CLIP BETWEEN RANJAN AND DILRUKSHI WICKRAMASINGHE ALSO LEAKED
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:28
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  1,132 Views
HiruNews
International News
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:57
HiruNews
Flights at Dubai International Airport would be delayed on Saturday with some cancellations...
Read More
    Share   187 Views
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 9:25
HiruNews
Iran State TV,citing a military statement,says the country 'unintentionally' shot down...
Read More
    Share   6,597 Views
Sultan Qaboos, Quiet Peacemaker Who Built Oman, Dies at 79
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 7:09
HiruNews
Sulthan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman,the Arab worlds longest serving ruler,has died...
Read More
    Share   1,053 Views
Iran was targeting four US embassies, says Trump
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:25
HiruNews
US President Donald Trump says that Iran was planning attacks on four US embassies when...
Read More
    Share   149 Views
US House votes to limit Trump war powers on Iran
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:47
HiruNews
The US House of Representatives has approved a largely symbolic resolution seeking to...
Read More
    Share   253 Views
See All
HiruNews
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
    Share   47 Views
HiruNews
Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year low in November
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   60 Views
HiruNews
Grace Period for SME Loans
 Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
    Share   116 Views
HiruNews
Stock market down in heat of the middle eastern conflict
 Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 16:09
    Share   163 Views
HiruNews
Suspension of Business of Perpetual Treasuries extended for another 6 months
 Monday, 06 January 2020 - 12:42
    Share   132 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   11,386 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
India clinches series 2 nil by beating SL by 78 runs in 3rd T20 yesterday
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:45
    Share   126 Views
HiruNews
Sri Lanka seek batting reversal to challenge India in Pune today
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:58
    Share   172 Views
HiruNews
India Outshine Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets To Take Series Lead
 Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 11:11
    Share   371 Views
HiruNews
1st T20 between Sri Lanka and India Abandoned
 Monday, 06 January 2020 - 8:09
    Share   1,953 Views
HiruNews
Spotlight on returning Bumrah, Sri Lankan young 'uns
 Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:46
    Share   503 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Read More
HiruNews
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   229 Views
HiruNews
Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says
 Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   278 Views
HiruNews
Cameron Diaz becomes a mother!
 Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:17
    Share   336 Views
HiruNews
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' wins weekend box office but fails to match its recent predecessors
 Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 7:27
    Share   480 Views
HiruNews
Royal Family Christmas pudding photos released.
 Monday, 23 December 2019 - 6:51
    Share   688 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
2,843 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
74,044 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
25,259 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
52,827 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
129 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
119,584 Views
Top