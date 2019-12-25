Wednesday, 25 December 2019 - 8:02

Cost of living committee decides to reduce prices of all rice varieties

The cost of living committee has decided to reduce the price of rice during the festive season in a manner, the decrease will be felt by the people.



Co cabinet spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said that this decision had been taken when the cost of living committee met for the first time with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the chair at the presidential secretariat yesterday.



Similarly special attention was drawn on providing food items without shortage and at subsidised prices during the festive season.



A group of MPs and Ministers including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa too participated in the discussion.













