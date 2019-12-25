Wednesday, 25 December 2019 - 13:18

Heroin hidden in a Christmas cake seized from Battalangunduwa

19 packets of heroin weighing 4 grams that had been concealed in a Christmas cake were seized by police in Battalangunduwa.



Police suspected the behaviour of the recipient of the cake when he accepted it from the boatman who transported it to Battalangunduwa Island from the mainland.



Later police found the packets of heroin at a face value of 75 thousand rupees hidden inside the cake.



In addition, Navy and STF have seized over 46 kilograms of Tendu leaves along with its owner during a raid conducted in Gurunagar in Jaffna.







