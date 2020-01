Wednesday, 25 December 2019 - 13:17

Tense situation in Wellawaya over a river-sand racket

A tense situation erupted as the residents complained that a sand racket is being carried out in the guise of dredging Kirindi Oya at the Sudupanawala anicut.



Later, the so-called businessman who has a permit to dredge the river arrived at the site.



Later, Police arrived to control the situation and, the dredging was suspended temporarily.