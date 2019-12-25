Wednesday, 25 December 2019 - 13:26

Christmas celebrated peacefully; Cardinal requests not to allow extremism

Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ dawned last midnight and Christians in Sri Lanka are celebrating it in grand scale today.



Sri Lankans, as well as thousands of their world counterparts, participated in the Midnight Mass last night.



Participating in the Midnight Mass held at the St Peters Basilica in the Vatican, Pope Francis stated that God equally loves all living beings.



Meanwhile, the Midnight Mass in Sri Lanka was led by the Colombo Archbishop, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at the St Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiya Negombo.



Christian devotees who got seriously injured in the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on the church also participated in the Midnight Mass yesterday.



In addition, our correspondents report that Christians throughout the island are celebrating the birth of Christ by organizing carols, decorations and other religious events.



