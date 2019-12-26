15 years since the Tsunami : Two minute silence to be observed remembering the departed

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 7:43

Today marks the 15th anniversary since Sri Lanka faced the devastating Tsunami disaster that hit the island in 2004.

On December 26, 2004, an undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra generating tsunami waves which caused massive destruction in several countries including Sri Lanka.

Remembering the victims of the Tsunami disaster, National Safety Day will be celebrated at the Peraliya Tsunami Memorial in Thelwatte, Galle at 8.45 a.m today.

Religious dignitaries of all faiths, political leaders, public officials, security forces and police and the family members of tsunami victims, will participate at the commemorative event.

The Disaster Management Center appealed to all Sri Lankans to observe two minutes silence from 9.25 to 9.27 am today to remember the tsunami victims.