Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 6:53

Economic sentiment mixed ahead of election : Survey

According to the Business Confidence Index (BCI) poll, 32% of respondents expect economic conditions to improve in the next 12 months while 31% feel that conditions will remain the same and 37% believe there will be deterioration.



Meanwhile, 43% of respondents feel that business prospects will improve over the next 12 months and 36% expect improvements in the next three months.



Sentiment surrounding the investment climate has improved with 7% of respondents considering this to be a good time to invest while 24% perceive conditions as ‘fair’.