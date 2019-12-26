Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 7:49

A solar eclipse will be visible in Jaffna today and move in a northerly direction, according to Astronomers.

It occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon’s apparent diameter is smaller than the Sun’s, blocking most of the Sun’s light and causing the Sun to look like a ring.

The center line of this annular eclipse here runs from Mannar to Vakarai.

The eclipse which enters Sri Lanka from Mannar will be visible in Jaffna at 9.34 a.m. It will last for only four minutes.

It will end at 9.38 a.m.