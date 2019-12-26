Seat+allocation+for+the+new+parliamentary+session+concludes

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 7:48

All preparations have been made to commence the 4th session of the 8th parliament.

The new session is to commence under the patronage of the president, speaker, ministers and MPs on the 3rd of January.

The 3rd session of the 8th parliament concluded with the issuing of a gazette notification by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on the 2nd of December 2019

The gazette notification noted that the new parliamentary session will commence on the 3rd of January.

The president is also to address the parliament upon the commencement of the new parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary general of parliament, Neil Iddawela noted that seat allocation in the new parliament has also concluded.

The norm is that the ruling party is to be seated on the right side of the speaker while the MPs of the opposition are to be seated on the left.

Accordingly, the 8th seat from the right side has been allocated for the President while 7th is allotted to the prime minister.

The leader of the house and the chief organizer of the ruling party has been allocated the 6th and 5th seat respectively.

The 8th seat from the left of the speaker has been allocated to the opposition leader while the 7th seat has been allocated to the chief organizer of the opposition.

Upon MPs been named for this positions, representatives are to be named for the working committees of the parliament.