Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 7:49

Sivajilingam to appear before the TID tomorrow

Former northern provincial councillor, M.K. Sivajilngam has been summoned to the Police Terrorist Investigations Division tomorrow.

That is for obtaining a statement in connection with a commemoration ceremony held last May.

Former provincial councillor M. K. Sivajilingam told our news team that the Jaffna Terrorist Investigations Division officials had served him the relevant summons.