Distribution+of+Hathe+Ape+Potha+to+students+halted+

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 7:42

The Educational Publication Department has informed all school principals and text book distribution centres not to give to school children the book entitled “Hathey Ape Potha “ released during the time of the previous regime jointly by the Education and Health Ministries for the year seven students.

Education Publication Commissioner General W. M. Jayantha Wickremanayake mentioned that if by now the book concerned has already reached the children action should be taken to recover it from the students.

The commissioner general has informed that the books thus recovered from students as well as all books kept in the school without being distributed to students should be submitted to the educational publication department lorries that would come to the schools.

Participating at a media briefing held in Colombo day-before-yesterday Venerable Professor Medagoda Abhayatissa Thera said that the book would pollute the child’s mind.

The education publication department made this announcement after this revelation.