Typhoon+Phanfone+batters+the+Philippines

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 7:53

Typhoon Phanfone, also known as Ursula, has battered the central Philippines.

Thousands of people have been left stranded, as ferries and flights were cancelled. Thousands more spent the night in temporary shelters, while the rest of the region's population cowered in rain-soaked homes

Police said that 6 people were missing as the typhoon leapt from one small island to another for the second day - crumpling houses, toppling trees and blacking out cities and towns, including in popular resorts like Boracay.

More than 100 families' homes have been destroyed by the storm.