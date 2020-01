Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 9:43

Five persons acting suspiciously arrested in Ja-ela

Five persons acting suspiciously have been arrested by the Navy in Ja-ela.

Navy officers engaged in vehicle inspection yesterday, arrested the five suspects due to their suspicious behaviour and contradictory statements provided.

The suspects are residents of Mattakkuliya - Wellawatte, aged between 28 and 30 years.