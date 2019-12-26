This+was+how+the+rare+solar+eclipse+was+visible+to+Sri+Lanka+

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 10:58

A rare solar eclipse that happens after 10 years has been seen in several parts of the Northern Province.

Our reporters say that the area is slightly darker and similar to a thick mist.

Astronomer Professor Chandana Jayaratne said that the eclipse will be visible for approximately three hours and 15 minutes between 8.10 am and 11.25 am.

This solar eclipse can be seen from Mannar to the Northern areas and is visible in the southern region as a partial eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun, and a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. The peak of this eclipse will last three minutes from 9.37am, today.

This appears as an ecliptic solar eclipse in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Trincomalee and will be seen in the rest of the island as a partial eclipse.

However, astronomer Professor Chandana Jayaratne said that it would not be advisable to observe the eclipse without using a safety measure.

The main observatory station for the eclipse is established at the University of Jaffna and in the Colombo University, Vidatha Centre and the Army has set up a centre in Vavuniya.

Given below are a series of photographs depicting how the eclipse appeared in different parts of the country.