Rajitha+files+a+motion+to+recall+arrest+warrant

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 11:19

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has filed a motion in the Colombo Magistrate's Court requesting his arrest warrant to be recalled.

In response to an inquiry by the Hiru news team, Attorney Gunaratne Wanninayake who appeared for Rajitha Senaratne confirmed the filing of the motion.

It is reported that the court is expected to issue its verdict this afternoon with regard to the motion.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya issued an arrest warrant yesterday for MP Rajitha Senaratne, to be arrested and produced before court.