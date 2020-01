Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 11:19

Seven suspects involved in gem mining in the Keselgamuoya arrested

Police have arrested seven persons who were engaged in illegal gem mining in the Hatton - Keselgamuoya canal.

The suspects were arrested during a joint raid conducted this morning, by the Hatton Division Intelligence Unit and the Anti-Corruption Unit. The suspects are residents of Hanwella, Bogawantalawa and Norwood areas and several equipment used for gem mining have been seized.