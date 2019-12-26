﻿ The train and engine that got caught to the Tsunami – travels from Fort to Peraliya

The train traveling from Colombo-Fort to Matara leaving at 6.55 am on the day of the tsunami tragedy, was caught in the tsunami wave in the Thelwatta-Paraliya area taking the lives of nearly 1500 people that were on board.
After the wrecked train was repaired by the railways department, a special train with the engine left from Fort Railway Station to Thelwatta - Tsunami Monument at 6.30 am today.
Commemoration of National Safety Day, remembering the people who died in the tsunami is held parallelly.