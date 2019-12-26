﻿ The train and engine that got caught to the Tsunami – travels from Fort to Peraliya

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 12:30

Commemoration of National Safety Day, primarily to remember the people who died in the tsunami and to invoke blessings on them, was held at Peraliya in Thelwatte, Hikkaduwa in front of the Tsunami Monument.

The train traveling from Colombo-Fort to Matara leaving at 6.55 am on the day of the tsunami tragedy, was caught in the tsunami wave in the Thelwatta-Paraliya area taking the lives of nearly 1500 people that were on board.

After the wrecked train was repaired by the railways department, a special train with the engine left from Fort Railway Station to Thelwatta - Tsunami Monument at 6.30 am today.

Commemoration of National Safety Day, remembering the people who died in the tsunami is held parallelly.