The+remains+of+300+people+killed+in+the+tsunami+still+at+Karapitiya+after+15+years

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 13:16

Religious observances and ceremonies were held in many places throughout the country today to commemorate the people who died in the tsunami 15 years ago.

A two-minute silence was held from 9.25 am to 9.27 am to commemorate the dead and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse participated from his official residence at Wijerama.

The main tsunami commemoration was held in front of the Tsunami Monument at Peraliya in Thelwatte, Hikkaduwa.

Inter faith religious dignitaries including the Maha Sangha, the tri forces and the relatives of the victims were present at the ceremony presided over by the Governor of the Southern Province, Dr. Willie Gamage.

A special train in remembrance of the train passengers that was caught in the Tsunami waves, departed from the Fort Railway Station to Matara today, exactly at the same time that the train that got caught to the Tsunami left, which was at 6.30 am.

It was stopped near the Peraliya Railway Monument, and the people paid their tributes at the tsunami monument.

The Disaster Management Center states that more than 30,000 people died and about 5,000 disappeared in the tsunami tragedy.

In the meantime, Special Judicial Medical officer Rohan G. Ruwanpura stated that 15 years after the tsunami, remains of nearly 300 victims brought to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital have still not been identified.

After the tsunami tragedy on December 26, 2004, more than 1,200 bodies were brought to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The Grama Niladhari of the area had identified about 200 bodies and had made arrangements to bury them in the Akmeemana area.

Over 500 bodies were identified by another group of people who came later and there were over 450 bodies that have not been identified.

As a result, the bodies were photographed and placed in the register and sample parts of the remains were placed in the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

More than 100 bodies have been identified by relatives based on the evidence from these samples.







