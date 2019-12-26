Many+areas+darken+during+solar+eclipse

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 15:33

Due to the rare Annular Solar Eclipse that occurred after 10 years, many parts of the island were darkened this morning.

The Hiru correspondent said that the areas were dark for about 3 hours from 8.20 am.

Astronomer Professor Chandana Jayaratne said that the weather was good enough for the public to witness the annular eclipse successfully for about three hours and 15 minutes from 8.10 am to 11.25 am today.

He said that the required facilities for the public to witness the solar eclipse, which was mostly visible to the Northern Province, were provided at the Jaffna University.

Astronomer Professor Chandana Jayaratne stated that a similar annular solar eclipse will occur on the 21st of May next year.

Vavuniya Hiru correspondent Madhava Kulasuriya stated that the eclipse was visible to the people of Jaffna, Kilinochchi and Mannar in the Northern Province.

Also, it was clearly visible as a partial solar eclipse in all parts of the Southern Province.

The annular solar eclipse has been seen in several parts of the central highlands.

Hatton Hiru correspondent Ranjith Rajapakse stated that they were able to witness the solar eclipse for more than 45 minutes in the area.

Many parts of the Colombo district remained dark during the solar eclipse.