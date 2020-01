Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 13:32

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake states that he intends to request a debate on the government's policy statement which will be presented when the new parliamentary session begins on January 3rd next year.

He was speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today.

He further stated that the government should take measures to break the monopoly of paddy mill owners in order to curb the escalating price of rice in the market.