Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 13:31

The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha stated that the results of the GCE Advanced Level examination will be released tomorrow.

Three hundred and thirty-seven thousand seven hundred and four (337,704) candidates sat for the examination which began on August 8.

There were 198,229 candidates writing the exam under the new syllabus and 139,475 candidates under the old syllabus.