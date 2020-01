Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 14:05

Request from the public to inform about fraudulent use of President's name

The Presidential Secretariat requests the public to inform to the police immediately regarding fraudulent attempts by individual at misleading the public suggesting they have a close relationship with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Issuing a statement, the office stated that the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) is already investigating an individual who had harassed a principal of a public school in Moratuwa, acting as an advisor to the president.