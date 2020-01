Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 13:55

Sagala Abeywickrema appointed as the new Chairperson of Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation

Attorney at Law Sagala Abeywickrema has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation.

According to the Ministry, the relevant appointment letter was received today by Sagala Abeywickrema from the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine, Women and Child Affairs and Social Security Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Sagala Abeywickrema is a lawyer by profession.