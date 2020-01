Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 15:32

The Welikanda Police have arrested five suspects including a monk who was engaged in excavating in search of treasures in the Polonnaruwa - Welikanda area.

A tractor and some other equipment used for excavation by the suspects who are residents of Mahawewa area in Sevanapitiya have been taken into custody and are to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate's Court today