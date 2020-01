Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 16:02

Water supply to Peliyagoda, Wattala and Mabola Municipal Council areas has been stopped due to a leak.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to the Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha and the Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha area too have been stopped.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to these areas has been stopped from 11am today and the repair work has commenced.