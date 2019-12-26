Two+suspects+arrested+for+using+drugs+and+posting+the+video+online

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 16:21

Two youths have been arrested at a tourist hotel in Hikkaduwa after they engaged in various activities using drugs and posting videos online.

This was during a special raid conducted by the Excise Department Special Operations Unit on Christmas Day.

It has been revealed that one of the arrested youth has been accustomed to attend night parties in the tourist areas of Hikkaduwa, Unawatuna, Mirissa and Arugambay.

The Excise Department stated that Cush and Ice Narcotics were found in the possession of the two 25-year-olds.