RAJITHA WITHDRAWS THE MOTION AGAINST HIS ARREST WARRANT, CID AND STF INSPECT RAJITHA’S COLOMBO RESIDENCE

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 16:21

The CID and the STF inspected MP Rajitha Senarathna’s residence on Bauddhaloka Mawatha for an hour this afternoon.

Our correspondent stated that police found that the MP was not at home.

48 hours have passed since the arrest warrant was issued on the MP but police failed to arrest the absconding Senarathna so far.

Earlier, police inspected MP Senarathna’s residence at Hettimulla in Beruwala as well.

Last Tuesday, Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya issued an arrest warrant on MP Rajitha Senarathna and ordered to produce him before court in connection with the controversial White Van media conference fiasco.

Meanwhile, the motion filed before the Colombo Magistrate this morning requesting the court to recall the arrest warrant on former Minister Rajitha Senarathna was withdrawn without giving a reason.

In this backdrop, it is reported that the whereabouts of the absconding MP is not known to the authorities as yet.

