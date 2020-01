Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 18:45

MPS ARE BOUGHT OVER, JVP SAYS UNP IS WEAKENED

The JVP stated the, UNP has been unable to establish a strong opposition because the majority of MPs in the party can be bought for money.

The Leader of the JVP, Anura Kumara Dissanayake made this statement while speaking at media conference held by the Jathika Jana Balavegaya, today.