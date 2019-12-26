PRESIDENT+INSTRUCTS+TO+USE+MODERN+TECHNOLOGY+TO+FORECAST+NATURAL+DISASTERS

Thursday, 26 December 2019 - 18:49

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reiterates today the importance of preparedness to mitigate the destruction that could be caused by natural disasters.

Participating in the event organized to remember the victims of the Asian Tsunami, President Rajapaksa said that the painful experiences of the killer-waves should be used to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He also instructed the officials to apply modern equipment in forecasting such natural disasters.

Meanwhile, religious rites were performed and similar events were held at several places throughout the country in respect of those who died in the killer Tsunami that hit the country 15 years ago.

A two-minute silence was observed at 9.25 am in respect of the victims.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa joined the observation of two-minute silence at his Wijerama residence.

The national event was held before the Tsunami monument at Peraeliya Telwatta in Hikkaduwa.