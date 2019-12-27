Sri+Lanka+Association+of+Twins+to+set+a+Guinness+World+Record

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 9:38

The Sri Lanka Association of Twins is preparing to set a world Guinness Record in January 2020 by creating the largest twins gathering in the world.

This is referred to as the ‘Sri Lanka Twins’.

It is reported that they are preparing to create the record at the Sri Lanka Twins Conference scheduled to be held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in January 2020.

The official invitation was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees yesterday (26).

Sri Lanka Twins Association consists of 28,000 twin brothers and sisters representing from all 24 districts of Sri Lanka.