Friday, 27 December 2019 - 7:51

A/L results to be issued this afternoon

The Examinations Department said that the 2019 GCE Advanced Level Examination results will be released today.

Examinations Department sources said 337 thousand 704 candidates sat for the G.C.E Advanced Level Examination, this year from August 5th to August 31st.

244 thousand 146 candidates sat for the examinations under the old syllabus while 198 thousand 229 candidates were under the new syllabus.