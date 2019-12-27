Rajitha+found+in+hiding+at+Lanka+hospitals+following+a+warrant+issued+against+him

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 7:50

It has been reported that MP Rajitha Senaratne has been admitted to the cardiology ICU at Lanka hospital - Narahenpita.

Accordingly the MP had been admitted to the ICU last evening around 7.38 pm and had been transferred to the cardiology ICU.

When we contacted the hospital this morning, a spokesperson for the hospital noted that MP Rajitha Senaratne continues to receive treatment.

He added that therefore the CID is yet to obtain a statement from him.

Meanwhile the investigation launched by the CID into arresting MP Rajitha Senaratne, continues.

The police special task force and officers of the CID inspected the residence of MP Rajitha Senaratne in Bauddaloka Mawatha Colombo for nearly an hour yesterday and it was revealed that he was not at his residence.

It has been nearly three days since a warrant was issued for the arrest of MP Rajitha Senaratne ordering him to be produced before courts.

Colombo additional magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya issued an order on the 24th of this month for the arrest of MP Rajitha Senaratne and be produced before courts with regard to the controversial white van press briefing.

Meanwhile, the case against the two individuals arrested in connection to the white van media briefing organized by MP Rajitha Senaratne is to be taken up for hearing at the Colombo magistrates court again.

On the 16th of December, Court ordered that the two individuals be remanded until today.

The two individuals were arrested at a restaurant in Mahawa on the 13th.

The CID detained and interrogated the two individuals for 72 hours.

Accordingly the two suspects are to be produced before courts yet again after being remanded