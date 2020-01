Friday, 27 December 2019 - 7:53

29 remanded again with regard to the Mawanella Buddha statue incident

The 29 suspects arrested in connection with causing damage to Buddha statues in the Mawanella town and its surroundings were remanded again till 9th January.

That was when the suspects were produced before Mawanella Magistrate Upul Rajakarunaa yesterday.

The 11 persons the CID was detaining and questioning in connection with this incident too belong to this group of 29 suspects.