Friday, 27 December 2019 - 7:51

Leader of the House and Chief Government Whip to be named on the 2nd

A discussion regarding the appointment of the Chief Government Whip and the leader of the house is due to be held on January 2nd.

That will be at the presidential secretariat.

Government sources said that while the meeting of government party groups and the meeting of party leaders would be held at the presidential secretariat on the 2nd, a decision would be made about these appointments at these meetings.