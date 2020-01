Friday, 27 December 2019 - 7:38

Three persons were killed and two others injured in an accident in the Sankapala area on the Embilipitiya-Ratnapura main road this morning.



The accident had occurred when a SLTB bus heading from Kolonna to Colombo collided head on with a small lorry heading towards Embilipitiya.

The police stated that three passengers who were traveling in the small lorry died and the injured were rushed to the hospital.



They are residents of Kuttigala area in Padalangala.

( Pictures By - Adanka Rajapakshe )