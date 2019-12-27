Two+suspects+remanded+for+assaulting+a+soldier+in+Vavuniya+and+taking+the+fire+arm

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 9:35

The two suspects who were arrested on suspicion of attacking a soldier who was leaving after duty from the Bogaswewa Army camp in Vavuniya and stealing his firearm, have been remanded until the 9th of this month.

This was after the suspects were produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate M. Riyal, yesterday.

The police said that the main suspect was a resident of Kekirawa and had served in the Army for some time and the other suspect who assisted him is also from the area.

It is reported that the two men had planned the attack and had been hiding while them soldier was leaving after duty.

The firearm was recovered from an abandoned house at Alagamuwa in Kekirawa.

It has now been revealed that this firearm has been stolen for the purpose of committing a murder based on a personal dispute.