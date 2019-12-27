Rajitha in CID custody ; Security beefed up around the hospital

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 10:18

The Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries informed the Court today that former minister Rajitha Senarathna was not arrested on the doctors’ recommendations that he is not in a position to obtain a statement.

The white van media conference case was taken before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna this morning.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries further informed the Court that MP Senarathna is currently receiving treatment in the Cardiology Unit of Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita.

Accordingly, the Magistrate adjourned the hearing for 20 minutes as she wanted time to study the B report.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of MP Senarathna stated that their client is in the custody of the CID.

MP Rajitha Senarathna was admitted to the Cardiology Unit of Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita last night.

Our correspondent stated that police are deployed in the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, the two suspects who are in remand in connection with the white van media conference organized by former Minister Rajitha Senarathna were further remanded until January 6th.

They were arrested at December 13 while waiting at a restaurant in Mahara.

Later, CID questioned them for 72 hours of detention order that is ending today.