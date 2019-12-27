Russian+Foreign+Minister+to+Sri+Lanka

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 11:10

ASS Russian News Agency reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Sri Lanka early next month.

The agency quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stating that he will visit Sri Lanka and India on January 14 and 15.

She has also stated that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 14, will have meetings with the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister will also meet Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.