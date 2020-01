Friday, 27 December 2019 - 12:17

Two suspects who participated in the white van press conference remanded again

The two suspects who were arrested after participating in a white van media briefing organized by MP Rajitha Senaratne have been remanded until January 6.

The Hiru correspondent stated that the two suspects were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court at 9.50 am today.

The two suspects were arrested on the 13th at a restaurant in Mahara area.

Afterwards, the Criminal Investigation Department took measures to detain the prisoners for 72 hours for questioning.