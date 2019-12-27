Kandy+Municipal+Council+2020+budget+defeated

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 13:54

The 2020 budget of the Kandy Municipal Council, currently governed by the United National Party (UNP), was defeated for the second time yesterday.



There were 21 votes against the budget and only 19 votes were received in favour.

The Kandy Municipal Council has 20 members representing the UNP and 19 of them have voted in favour of the budget.



Our correspondent stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna members collectively voted against the budget.



The voting for the 2020 budget was first held on the 19th.



The vote was taken for the second time yesterday after the budget was defeated in the first instance.



This is the first time in the history that the Kandy Municipal Council budget has been defeated twice.