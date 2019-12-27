Friday, 27 December 2019 - 14:25

Justice Minister meets British high commissioner in Sri Lanka

826

Views

Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms, Nimal Siripala de Silva has met the British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Sarah Holton.



The meeting took place at the ministry this morning and they have discussed the reforms that the new government is expecting to undertake in the legal field.



In a statement issued by the Ministry states that the British High Commissioner has mentioned that Britain is ready to provide expertise for the sectors involving prison reforms and legal drafting process.