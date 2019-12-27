Friday, 27 December 2019 - 14:23

Four drunken men arrested with cannabis and heroin in Hambantota

Four drunk persons were arrested for the possession of marijuana and heroin during an emergency search carried out by the mobile patrol in Badagiriya on the Hambantota - Tissa main road.



The mobile search was carried out yesterday under the direction of the SSP of the Tangalle Division.



A 28-year-old man was arrested with 3,000 milligrams of cannabis and upon questioning him, a 32-year-old man was arrested with 2000 milligrams of cannabis.



Another person was arrested with 750 milligrams of heroin in Sippikulam yesterday morning