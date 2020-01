Friday, 27 December 2019 - 15:26

Dead body found in a lake in Kilinochchi

The dead body of a man who has gone fishing in the Uriyankulam lake in the Kandawalai area in Kilinochchi has been recovered.



When he did not return home yesterday, residents and relatives of the area have reportedly started searching for the man.



However, since they could not trace him, Army officers attached to the Kilinochchi, Security Forces Headquarters conducted a search and found his body in a lake.