update: Rajitha Senaratne remanded until December 30

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 16:44

update : Friday, 27 December 2019 - 17.07

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been remanded until the 30th.The order was made after an additional magistrate visited the private hospital where the MP is receiving treatment.Additional Magistrate arrived at Lanka Hospitals, to check condition of MP Rajitha Senaratne